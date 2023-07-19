Flash floods cause widespread damage in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 19: Flash floods on Wednesday caused heavy damage to Jumagund road while as several culverts were washed in Zurhama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Locals said that cloud burst in Gujjar Pati Zurhama caused flash floods in the area resulting in damage to Jumagand road. They said that a major portion of Jumagund road has been damaged with the result vehicles are unable to ply on the road.
The residents said that almost six culverts were damaged while as 40 water pipes were washed away causing immense hardships for over 10,000 people. “Not only due to lack of water but damage to High Tension (HT) electric poles have left us without electricity and do not know for how many days we will suffer without drinking water and electricity,” a local said.
Several trees were uprooted in the area due to gusty winds while as standing crops including maize and different vegetables received heavy loss. The residents of Jumagund have appealed authorities to restore their road on war footing so that traffic can be restored on the road.
Later Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan along with a team of officers visited the area to have firsthand experience of the damage caused by flash floods. While talking to media she said that water supply and electricity would be restored soon in the area.