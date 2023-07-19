Flash floods cause widespread damage in Kupwara

Locals said that cloud burst in Gujjar Pati Zurhama caused flash floods in the area resulting in damage to Jumagand road. They said that a major portion of Jumagund road has been damaged with the result vehicles are unable to ply on the road.

The residents said that almost six culverts were damaged while as 40 water pipes were washed away causing immense hardships for over 10,000 people. “Not only due to lack of water but damage to High Tension (HT) electric poles have left us without electricity and do not know for how many days we will suffer without drinking water and electricity,” a local said.