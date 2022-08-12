Flash floods damage agricultural fields in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 12: The overnight rainfall in several villages in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district caused flash floods, resulting in huge loss to standing crops.
Locals said that after an hour of rainfall, the water bodies suddenly started to flow above normal in Chandigam and Lalpora.
“People were panicky after seeing waters seeping into residential areas and agriculture fields,” a local said. “It is unnatural to witness such a flow of water.”
An official said that the flash flood had destroyed agricultural fields. He said that several kanal of paddy land had come under the flash floods, causing huge losses to the farmers. Meanwhile, the affected farmers demanded compensation so that they could buy food for their family members.