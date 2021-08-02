Flash floods damage residential houses, wash away roads in J&K’s Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 2: A minor landslide temporarily blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway while some other roads were washed away after a heavy spell of rainfall on Sunday evening triggered flashfloods and mudslides in several areas of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
According to the reports, heavy rains triggered flashfloods possibly due to a cloudburst in upper reaches in Surfraw area of Kangan creating a flood like situation in the area.
Locals said water entered several residential houses and inundated agricultural fields besides washed away some temporary crossings over water bodies and other property.
However there has been no loss of life reported in the incident.
Locals said that the road connecting Ganiwan and Sumbal has also been washed away.
A landslide occurred at Sumbal area on late Sunday evening blocking Srinagar-Leh highway which was restored partially on Monday morning after efforts by Police and BRO. Police also evacuated several families to safer areas.
Similar reports of flashfloods were received from, Dardwuder Yachhama area of Kangan causing damage to some residential houses and roads.
A rescue operation was launched by police station Gund and Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri and after an overnight operation the Srinagar-Leh highway was connected on Monday morning. Several families were evacuated to safer places by police and SDRF.
An official told Greater Kashmir that they are assessing the situation and making an assessment of the losses due to flashfloods. He said that efforts are on to restore the Ganiwan- Sumbal road.
"The road at Surfraw has been made through early today for traffic movement after late evening slide blocked it yesterday. Debris was cleared and requisite manpower worked overnight. Community members have appreciated the quick response from Police & other agencies " tweeted Ganderbal police.