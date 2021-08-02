Flash floods damage residential houses, wash away roads in J&K’s Kangan

According to the reports, heavy rains triggered flashfloods possibly due to a cloudburst in upper reaches in Surfraw area of Kangan creating a flood like situation in the area.

Locals said water entered several residential houses and inundated agricultural fields besides washed away some temporary crossings over water bodies and other property.

However there has been no loss of life reported in the incident.

Locals said that the road connecting Ganiwan and Sumbal has also been washed away.

A landslide occurred at Sumbal area on late Sunday evening blocking Srinagar-Leh highway which was restored partially on Monday morning after efforts by Police and BRO. Police also evacuated several families to safer areas.

Similar reports of flashfloods were received from, Dardwuder Yachhama area of Kangan causing damage to some residential houses and roads.