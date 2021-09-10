Flash floods damage rice crop

Kupwara, Sep 10: A large chunk of rice fields in Darpora, Dhoni Mohalla Lolab was damaged by flash floods Thursday night, causing heavy loss to the farmers.
According to locals, the heavy rains caused flash floods in the area following which the ripened rice crop cultivation was washed away.
They said that flash floods wreaked havoc in the area, destroying the months-long work of several farmers.
“The crop mostly belonged to the poor who were devastated by the overnight loss,” a local said.
They have urged the district administration to compensate them for the loss.