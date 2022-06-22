Flash floods in Ganderbal parts | Situation under control: I&FC officials

Ganderbal, June 22: The incessant rains created a flood-like situation in several parts of the Ganderbal district and increased the water level of almost every water body including Nallah Sindh on Wednesday.
The heavy rains triggered flash floods in many areas while the water level in Nallah Sindh and other tributaries increased up to the alert mark.
The authorities issued an advisory for people living in nearby localities to remain alert and not move near the water bodies and Nallah Sindh.
Due to the heavy flow of water in Nallah Sindh, some temporary foot bridges including the one at the Tangchahter area of Kangan have washed away.
A few days ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath yatra, fresh snowfall was received around the Amarnath Cave.
The heavy rains triggered landslides in some areas on Srinagar-Leh Highway, disrupting the movement of traffic.
An official said that landslides occurred at two places following which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed its men and machinery to clear the road.
The highway was restored for one-way traffic in the afternoon.
Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Ganderbal, Aijaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the flood threat was over as of now.
About Nallah Sindh, he said that the water was above alert level but it would recede once the weather conditions improve.
Police also issued a helpline for the people of Ganderbal seeking help given the inclement weather.