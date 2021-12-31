FLASHBACK 2021 | Kupwara witnessed LoC ceasefire…

Before the ceasefire agreement of February 25, 2021, between India and Pakistan, the two armies thrice exchanged fire in 2021 along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the three incidents.
On January 22, the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar.
On February 6, both the armies exchanged gunfire in the Machil sector.
On February 15, the two armies were engaged in an exchange of fire in the Teetwal sector.
The calmness along the LoC has generated peace and tranquility among the locals of Teetwal, Keran, Machil, Jumgund, Kumkadi, and other areas close to LoC.
After decades, locals carried out agricultural activities in these areas.
Locals from Teetwal said that after the ceasefire, they were venturing out of their homes without any fear.
“During 2021, we were able to cultivate different crops on our land which was impossible before the ceasefire,” a resident of the area said.
After the ceasefire, scores of tourists visited the border areas, helping border tourism.
An infiltration and narcotic smuggling bid was foiled on April 14 by security forces along the LoC and recovered 10 kg narcotic substances worth Rs 50 crore in the Tangdhar sector.
At least 25 people across the district lost lives during different incidents.
A major tragedy was witnessed on May 27 when a woman and her daughter from Shaherkoot Handwara lost their lives after a shell exploded at their home.
The duo had gone to a nearby forest to bring wild herbs.
During the accumulation of herbs, they found a shell and presuming to be a piece of iron carried it to their home.
During the cleaning of herbs, the shell exploded resulting in the on-spot death of 17-year-old Gulnaza Akhtar while her mother died two days after battling for life at SMHS Srinagar.
In a similar kind of incident in Tarathpora Handwara, an 18-year-old girl lost her life instantly while seven others were injured, when a shell exploded in the house of Ghulam Muhammad Wani on September 16. Janti Begum, who was injured in the blast, lost her life after being treated for two days at Srinagar.
In another incident on July 2, four youth from Warsun Kralpora lost their lives when some poisonous gas oozed out while they were digging a well in the locality.
In 2021, a total of 78 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 while 9428 persons tested positive for the virus.
Presently, 70 persons across the district are COVID-19 positive.
On August 11, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the ‘Bangus Mela’ at Bangus Valley amidst grand arrangements for village games, exhilarating local performances, and other activities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his three days visit to Kashmir, virtually laid the foundation of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara on October 25 but the construction work is yet to start.