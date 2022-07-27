FLC of EVM, VVPAT | ECI organises day-long workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: Election Commission of India (ECI) today organised a day- long workshop on First Level Checking (FLC) of EVM/VVPAT for District Election Officers (DEOs) and Deputy District Election Officers (DDEOs) of all the districts of Kashmir Division here at SKICC.
The programme was organised by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with Chief Election Office J&K and District Election Officer(Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar.
The proceedings of the workshop were presided over by Director EVM, ECI, S Sunder Rajan in presence of Secretary, ECI, Madhusudan Gupta and Under Secretary ECI, O P Sahani. While, members from ECIL comprising Deputy General Manager, P C Mandal, Senior Manager, A Sunil, Technical Officer-C, V Dinesh Datta, and Technical Officer-V, Venkanna were also the part of the programmer.
All District Election Officers(DEOs) of Kashmir Division including DEO, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, DEO, Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DEO, Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla, DEO, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, DEO, Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, DEO, Shopian, Sachin Kumar, DEO, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, DEO, Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi ud Din, DEO Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir and DEO, Ganderbal, Shambir, besides all Deputy District Election Officers (DDEOs) participated in the workshop.
During the workshop various aspects/issues related to EVMs and VVPATs, besides FLC basics including most important starting steps, Technical & Administrative security, quality of machines, Political parties participation and introduction of P-FLCU were deliberated upon threadbare.
The other issues were also highlighted and demonstration to deal with all stakeholders to conduct election process smoothly.
During the programme, the members of the ECI Team gave comprehensive overview of the FLC process through a PowerPoint presentation,
The other important aspect were also highlighted including responsibilities of DEOs and FLC in charge, Administrative safeguards and all Ballot Unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT.
The concerned officers of team cleared all queries pointed out by the DEOs and DDEOs during the workshop.
During the demonstration the Officers were also given awareness about installation and other process of first level checking of EVM process.