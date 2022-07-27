FLC of EVM, VVPAT | ECI organises day-long workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: Election Commission of India (ECI) today organised a day- long workshop on First Level Checking (FLC) of EVM/VVPAT for District Election Officers (DEOs) and Deputy District Election Officers (DDEOs) of all the districts of Kashmir Division here at SKICC.

The programme was organised by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with Chief Election Office J&K and District Election Officer(Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar.