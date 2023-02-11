Kashmir

Flight operations hit by snowfall, low visibility at Srinagar airport

Few flights diverted: official
Srinagar International Airport [Image for representational purpose only] File: ANI
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 11: Air travel to and from Srinagar International Airport was hit due to snowfall this morning as authorities diverted a few flights due to reduced visibility. 

A senior airport officer told GNS that visibility has reduced to 500 M while it was continuously snowing. “No flight operations have taken place since morning,” he said, adding, “We are waiting for weather to improve.”

Already a few flights expected to arrive at the airport had to be diverted to New Delhi or Amritsar, he said. 

