Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after five days of disruption

Srinagar Jan 9: Flight operations fully resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday after five days of disruption caused by poor visibility due to inclement weather.
The disruptions had left travelers disappointed since Tuesday including tourists, many of whom have been stranded in the valley.
Flight operations mostly remained suspended due to poor visibility at the airport even though a few flights took off intermittently.
However, with a considerable improvement in weather as predicted by the weatherman, flights resumed fully to and fro the airport, Director Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir.
Six flights of various airlines had landed while three had taken off when reports last came in at around 10:30 am this morning.
Over complaints by people about non-availability of instant tickets from Srinagar, an airport spokesman said that the priority is being given to the backlog travelers stranded in the valley.
As per the spokesman, a total of 268 flights to-and-fro the airport were cancelled since January 4 including 134 from Srinagar to various destinations.