Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after five days of disruption

Six flights of various airlines had landed while three had taken off when reports last came in at around 10:30 am this morning.

Over complaints by people about non-availability of instant tickets from Srinagar, an airport spokesman said that the priority is being given to the backlog travelers stranded in the valley.

As per the spokesman, a total of 268 flights to-and-fro the airport were cancelled since January 4 including 134 from Srinagar to various destinations.