Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after snowfall: official

Srinagar Jan 4: After 42 flight cancellations in the day due to poor visibility due to snowfall and rains, authorities at Srinagar airport on Tuesday evening said that flights to and fro the airport have resumed operations after an improvement in visibility.
"Continuous snow fall and poor visibility resulted in 42 cancellations today across all airlines. The visibility has now improved and the flights are operating, " a spokesperson at the Srinagar airport said.
All the passengers of the cancelled flights shall be rescheduled in the next available flight of the concerend airlines, the spokesperson said adding there will be no extra charges for rescheduling.
The passengers may also opt for full refund at their convenience, added the spokesperson.