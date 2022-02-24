Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport as visibility improves

Srinagar, Feb 24: After remaining suspended for the entire day yesterday, flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed on Thursday after improvement in visibility, officials said.
"Visibility has improved to 1500M. Flight operations are commencing at Srinagar airport,” Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said in a statement.
An official said that the Spicejet flight SG 160 landed at Srinagar after improvement in the visibility.
Many flights were delayed and a few cancelled at the airport this morning due to poor visibility caused by the inclement weather conditions.
On Wednesday, 41 flights were cancelled at the airport after the heavy overnight snowfall reduced the visibility.