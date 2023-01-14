Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport as weather improves 

Srinagar Jan 14: The flight operations resumed at Srinagar airport on Saturday after a day of delays and cancellations due to snowfall and poor visibility, officials said.
In a tweet, an airport spokesman said that snow has been cleared from the runway. "Snow is cleared now from runway and apron visibility is also good. We are starting flights now," he said.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that the visibility is 3000 metres and that the first arrival is in 40 minutes.
Only four flights could operate on Friday, while the rest 66 were cancelled due to bad weather.