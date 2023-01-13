Flight operations suspended at Srinagar Airport after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 13: Amid fresh snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, the flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar International Airport since 10 AM on Friday due to low visibility.
Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that all flights have been suspended since 10 am due to continuous snowfall and low visibility.
Kashmir parts including Srinagar received fresh snowfall today, bringing down the temperature further across Kashmir.
The weather conditions, as per Deputy Director Meteorological department Mukhtar Ahmad, would improve in the next few hours in the plains.
He said the weather would remain mainly dry from January 14 till January 18 following which a fresh Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall at most places of Kashmir on January 23 as another Western Disturbance is affecting J&K on the particular date.