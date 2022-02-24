Flights delayed at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Feb 24: After remaining suspended for the entire day yesterday, flight operations at the Srinagar airport were delayed on Thursday due to poor visibility caused by the inclement weather conditions.
Confirming the development, Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir that the visibility at the runway was 800 m, which is not favourable for the flight operations. Singh further informed that GoFirst flight 267 has been cancelled.
This flight delays come a day after 41 flights were cancelled at the airport after heavy overnight snowfall reduced the visibility on Wednesday.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snow which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.