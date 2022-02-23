Flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall

Srinagar Feb 23: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Wednesday informed about the delay in the flights due to poor visibility caused by the heavy overnight snowfall in Kashmir.
"We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our Snow Clearing operations are also in continuous progress on runway and Apron. However the visibility is only 400M. All the flights of all airlines are delayed, " Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said in a statement.
Singh said they will continuously update the status of flights adding the next update will be made at 9:30 am.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.