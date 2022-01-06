Flights delayed at Srinagar airport for 3rd straight day

Srinagar Jan 6: Air travelers were left disappointed with early morning flights getting delayed at the Srinagar airport for the third straight day on Thursday due to poor visibility.
"All flights at Srinagar Airport are delayed due to low visibility. The operations will commence on weather improvement, " a spokesman at the Srinagar airport said.
Weatherman has predicted heavy snowfall in Kashmir over the weekend while maintaining that weather will be "favourable" for flight operations at Srinagar airport which largely remained suspended since Tuesday due to poor visibility caused by rains and snowfall.
While none of the 42 flights could take off on Tuesday, five operated on Wednesday after relative improvement in weather.
It remains to be seen whether any flights operate at the airport after the latest Met prediction.