Flood alarm sounded in Srinagar as Jhelum swells

Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani receded from 10.7m at noon to 9.71m at 2 p.m which is still above the danger mark of 7.0m there. Nallah Lidder near Batkoot was flowing at 1.19m against 1.21m at noon, Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla was flowing at 2.78m against dangerous mark of 3.8m, Sindh Nallah at Doderhama was flowing 3.27m against 3.36m at noon which was above mark of 3.5m when alarm is sounded there and 3.65m (when flood is declared).

He said Sukhnag Nallah at Arizal was flowing at 0.52m (receding) against 1.3 (flood alarm) and 1.8m(flood), Ferozpora Nallah at Drung in Tangmarg was flowing at 1.30m (receding) against (1.85m when flood alarm is sounded)/2.0m (when flood is declared) while Pohru Nallah at Seelu was flowing at 3.56m (rising) against 4.2m (flood alarm) and 4.6m (when flood is declared).