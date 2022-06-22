Flood fears in Kashmir due to incessant rain

The authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas to safer locations, they said.



Heavy rainfall across Kashmir has triggered flood concerns among the residents of the Valley even as snowfall in higher reaches including the cave shrine of Amarnath has brought down the day temperature substantially, the officials said.



The water level at Sangam in Anantnag district was measured at 18.18 feet, marginally above the 18-feet mark for flood alarm, they said.



Vaishov stream, which flows mainly through Kulgam district, was flowing dangerously above the flood alert mark.