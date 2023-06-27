Flood management plans to be worked out in Bandipora

Bandipora, June 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers to review the flood preparedness in the district.
The meeting discussed the District Disaster Management Plan and preparedness for disaster mitigation, response and recovery to tackle any emergency with special reference to floods.
Dr Owais took stock of inventory, man power and machinery, immediate response system, communication module and arrangements for distribution of in time relief kits to affected persons.
He directed the officers and line departments to be ready for any type of eventuality and ensure speedy response from all sides.
He also stressed on conducting mock drills to ensure better preparedness to deal with any exigency.
Dr Owais who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bandipora held a threadbare discussion on updation of Resource Inventory, Conduct of Mock Drill Exercises and other SOPs to be followed in case of any floods.
He directed the Irrigation department to inspect the embankments of all the water bodies to identify any loopholes so that all embankments are strengthened. He also asked them to keep sand bags piled at designated places so that the same can be transported within the shortest possible time in case of any need.
The concerned officers gave a detailed presentation about the flood prone areas and protection measures being made to deal with any eventuality.
Asking the officers to work out flood management plans, the DDC underlined the need to activate control rooms at District, Tehsil and block levels to ensure their functioning round the clock.
Directions were passed for identification of vulnerable points and cleaning deep drains and nallahs to prevent water logging during the monsoon.
“Keep men and machinery ready with tents, boats, sand bags, life jackets and other rescue equipment and make available dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measures” he asked the concerned departments.