Flood management plans to be worked out in Bandipora

He directed the officers and line departments to be ready for any type of eventuality and ensure speedy response from all sides.

He also stressed on conducting mock drills to ensure better preparedness to deal with any exigency.

Dr Owais who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bandipora held a threadbare discussion on updation of Resource Inventory, Conduct of Mock Drill Exercises and other SOPs to be followed in case of any floods.