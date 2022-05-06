Flood management works of River Jhelum reviewed

Baramulla, May 6: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Ashok Kumar Parmar, today reviewed upcoming prestigious project titled "Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on River Jhelum and its Tributaries -Phase Il” during his visit to Baramulla.
Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Kashmir and other senior engineers of the district accompanied the Principal Secretary.
Parmar visited Nigli Sopore where he discussed the plan of action for execution of Phase ll Part A of outfall channel of River Jhelum. The total cost of this phase II flood management project is Rs 1623.43 crore spanning from Anantnag to Uri.
Pertinently, various flood protection works would be taken up under this project along about 79 km stretch of River Jehlum from Ningle to LoC and its tributaries. The works to be executed would include widening of river by 40 meters for a length of about 19 km, construction of navigation channel at Sopore and improvement to various tributaries.