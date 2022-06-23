Flood situation eases in Kashmir as water level in Jhelum, tributaries recedes

Srinagar, June 23: The flood situation in Kashmir valley showed a marked improvement on Thursday as water level in Jhelum and other water bodies receded considerably.
From reaching 22.09-ft at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level in Jhelum at Sangam gauge in south Kashmir was at 18.29 at noon on Thursday, news agency GNS quoted an official of Irrigation and Flood Control department saying. However he said the water level was still above the ‘flood declaration mark’ of 18-ft.
At Ram Munshi Bagh here, the Jhelum was flowing at 19.2-ft at noon against 19.77-ft at 4 a.m. today. “The water level is expected to reduce further as the day progresses,” said the official. The water level was still above the danger mark of 18-ft when flood was declared in Srinagar.
At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 12.58ft, almost 2-ft below the mark when flood is sounded there.
Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level has receded below threat level now. He said Vishow Nallah at Khudwani Kulgam was flowing at 5.81m against the flood mark of 7.0m. At noon on June 22, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani Kulgam had reached 10.7m, he said. Similarly, he said, the level at Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi Shopian at noon was 1.99 m against danger mark of 5.7 while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was flowing at 0.76m against the danger level of 1.65m.
Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla here was flowing at 1.78m against the dangerous mark of 3.8m; Sindh Nallah at Doderhama was flowing 1.99m against 3.36m at last (June 22) noon. The weatherman has forecast improvement in the weather.