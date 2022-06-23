Flood situation eases in Kashmir as water level in Jhelum, tributaries recedes

From reaching 22.09-ft at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level in Jhelum at Sangam gauge in south Kashmir was at 18.29 at noon on Thursday, news agency GNS quoted an official of Irrigation and Flood Control department saying. However he said the water level was still above the ‘flood declaration mark’ of 18-ft.

At Ram Munshi Bagh here, the Jhelum was flowing at 19.2-ft at noon against 19.77-ft at 4 a.m. today. “The water level is expected to reduce further as the day progresses,” said the official. The water level was still above the danger mark of 18-ft when flood was declared in Srinagar.