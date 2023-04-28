Florence Hospital organises fellowship course in Laparascopy

The organisers in a statement said this course will benefit young surgeons of Jammu and Kashmir. “Eminent faculty of FIAGES have come together to train J&K Surgeons in

laparoscopic procedures this will help local surgeons to treat Kashmiri patients in the valley itself, IAGES is the largest surgical community in the world. Live workshops will give local surgeons practical knowledge, Tips and Tricks of safely performing advanced laparoscopic procedures. Fellowship will be conferred by IAGES to all successful candidates after appearing in Assessment protocol,” the statement said.