Floriculture Deptt reviews ongoing developmental works at Bagh-e-Bahu

Jammu, July 22: Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed on Friday visited Bagh-e-Bahu here and reviewed progress of various developmental works being executed by the department.
During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary, reviewed construction of office building of Directorate of Floriculture Jammu and Amphi theatre at Bagh-e-Bahu.
While taking stock of ongoing works, the Commissioner Secretary directed for timely submission of report from committee constituted for development of mini amusement water park and butterfly park at Bagh-e-Bhour garden on PPP mode. He also directed to conduct plantation drive in collaboration with school education department in 75 schools to celebrate the 75th year of Independence under Azadika Amirt Mahotsav.
Director, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Jammu, S Jatinder Singh apprised the Commissioner Secretary that new building for Directorate of Floriculture is complete and amphitheatre would be completed in coming months. He further informed about the status of major projects to be completed in this financial year which includes Modern Floriculture Centre Bagh-e-Bhour, Tulip Garden, Sanasar, Children Park, Bougainvillea Garden, Bagh-e-Bhour and installation of children equipments in 20 parks in Jammu division.
He also briefed about the different deliverables which have been completed in one month, three months and status of next deliverables which would be completed in six and twelve months along with the details of expenditure and revenue generated from paid parks.
Executive Engineer Floriculture, Joint Director Floriculture, Deputy Director P&S and other District Officers of the Department accompanied the Commissioner/Secretary during his visit.