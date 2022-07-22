Floriculture Deptt reviews ongoing developmental works at Bagh-e-Bahu

During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary, reviewed construction of office building of Directorate of Floriculture Jammu and Amphi theatre at Bagh-e-Bahu.

While taking stock of ongoing works, the Commissioner Secretary directed for timely submission of report from committee constituted for development of mini amusement water park and butterfly park at Bagh-e-Bhour garden on PPP mode. He also directed to conduct plantation drive in collaboration with school education department in 75 schools to celebrate the 75th year of Independence under Azadika Amirt Mahotsav.