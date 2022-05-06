Floriculture Deptt to launch online portal, 24x7 Tourist assistance helpline

Commissioner Secretary directed the officers to make all preparations in advance for the flower festival. He stressed on the need to spread awareness among the locals about the cultivation of flowers which have potential and scope to benefit people and improve their standards of living.

He said that the department will be introducing an online portal that will provide information for the tourists and stakeholders. The services that will be made online included e-ticketing for gardens and parks, e-permission for photo and video shooting in gardens, e-registration for flower growers and other things. He said that the department will also launch a dedicated 24x7 helpline to assist the tourists in all possible ways.