Focus Group on National Curriculum Framework holds meeting

With an aim to cast aside rigidity and exclusivity, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which has been tasked with the responsibility of framing NCF, has formed several groups comprising experts from various fields to prepare position papers on some 25 themes/areas.

The SCERT has been nominated as a nodal agency to prepare the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) through a series of consultative meetings involving educationists, teacher educators, resource persons, representatives from Social Welfare Department, parents and neo-literates.