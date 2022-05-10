Focus Group on National Curriculum Framework holds meeting

Srinagar, May 10: As part of the development of National Curriculum Framework (NCF), one of the twenty-five State Focus Groups (SFGs) formed to complete the position papers identified as per the NEP-2020 met at the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) division office here at Bemina.
With an aim to cast aside rigidity and exclusivity, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which has been tasked with the responsibility of framing NCF, has formed several groups comprising experts from various fields to prepare position papers on some 25 themes/areas.
The SCERT has been nominated as a nodal agency to prepare the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) through a series of consultative meetings involving educationists, teacher educators, resource persons, representatives from Social Welfare Department, parents and neo-literates.
The NCF Committee has appointed chairmen, member secretaries and members to prepare the position papers. Four NCFs have been laid out by the NEP 2020 on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), School Education (SE), Teacher Education (TE) and Adult Education (AE) have been laid out by the NEP 2020.
All states and UTs have been asked to prepare their State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) passing through the process of District Level Consultations (DLC), mobile app survey and development of position papers by the State Focus Groups in 25 areas/themes identified as per the NEP, 2020.
“In all 70 questions—40 for School Education, 10 each for ECCE, Adult Education and Teacher Education—were prepared by the NCERT,” Academic Officer, G H Reshi, who has been appointed as Nodal Officer, SCF, informed.
Academic Officer, SCERT, Rubina Salma and Head, Education Planning, Management and Monitoring (EPM&M), SCERT, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, who have been appointed as member secretaries by the NCF Committee for Inclusive Education and Social Science respectively welcomed the participants.