Focus on other tunnels also : Congress

Srinagar, Apr 11: Congress today asked the government to focus on other tunnels also.
“The progress on Zojila Tunnel and other important projects including efforts to boost tourism sector in J&K were mentioned by the Union Transport and Highways Minister in a presser in Srinagar Yesterday. Sadly the Minister did not even mention the plans for construction of other important tunnels at various higher altitudes in Kashmir awaiting government approval since long,” said senior Congress leader G A Mir, said in a statement.
He alleged that GoI has neglected Kapran Desa, Sadhna Top, Razdan Top, Mati Gawarn – Enshan Tunnel projects, which also happen to be equally important given their higher altitude and difficult topographies coupled with strategic defense snags due to the connectivity issues in certain areas especially Karnah and Gurez falling very close LOC.