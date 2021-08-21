Focused on expanding our base in J&K: LJP

A statement of LJP issued here said that being alliance partners, they were committed towards peace, progress and development in J&K.

“In this regard the party has made organisational changes, including appointing its J&K chief recently at Delhi headquarters,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the LJP General Secretary and spokesman Sanjay Saraf and its J&K president Sahil Bashir Bhat welcomed political workers from other parties into LJP.

“The mass joining of different political dignitaries is a move keeping in view the next assembly elections in J&K,” the LJP statement said.

It said that the LJP feels that with the vision of peace, progress and development of J&K, there was a potential for the party to emerge as a political force in J&K taking youth with the mainstream and in right direction.

“The announcement of different posts of district level to state-level names will be declared soon after the working committee finalises the list. The LJP has high stakes in the upcoming assembly elections,” the statement quoted Saraf as saying.

Saraf said the LJP would give its all to make a mark in the next assembly elections in J&K. He said that the LJP patron and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras in a news conference on 5 August 2021 had said that he would visit J&K and address a huge rally in October.

Meanwhile, condemning the recent attacks on political workers across J&K, the LJP urged the Centre and J&K administration to take the matter seriously and provide proper security cover to the active political leaders..