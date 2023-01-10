Fog engulfs Srinagar, Jammu as mercury records slight drop in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 10: The minimum temperature recorded a slight drop at most places but hovered above normal even as fog engulfed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that fog significantly reduced visibility in Srinagar, Qazigund and Jammu. However he said that the visibility will be improved as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8°C against last night’s 0.9°C. Today’s minimum temperature 3.7°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against 0.2°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was .8°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.