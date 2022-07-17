Srinagar: The two-day folk music festival concludes today at Badran Magam in Budgam district of central Kashmir. The festival was organises by a revolutionary literary and cultural organisation Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir in collaboration with Sangeet Natak Academy New Delhi.
According to a press note, in this festival, many folk artists performed their art on the second day as well, which attracted a huge audience. Well-known poet Abdul Rasheed Shahbaz was present as the chief guest at today's event, while Syed Bashir Kausar, the president of the forum, presided over.Vice president of the forum and e poet Latif Niazi was in the presidium.
Maqbool Shaida, Khursheed Khamosh, Dr Hafizullah Lone, Abdul Ahad Dilbar, Nissar Naseem, Shafiq Qureshi and Abdul Aziz Dar were present on the occassion. Writer, poet and General Secretary of the forum, Gulshan Badrani, while speaking on the occasion gave a brief overview of the importance and usefulness of folk music and the difficulties faced by the artists.
Among the artists who performed in today's session were Farooq Ahmad Shah, Nisar Ahmad Baig Goigami, Khurshid Ahmad Butt and Ghulam Muhammad Ganai along with their colleagues.
The two-day festival was inaugurated yesterday by former Additional Director General Doordarshan Dr Rafiq Masoodi and cultural writer and researcher Hasrat Gadha. Nisar Naseem and Shafiq Qureshi were also present in this event.
Artistes associated with Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir presented a welcome song. After that, Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Muhammad Ganai and Shafi Sopori performed their art and created a beautiful audience in the audience.
During the opening ceremony of the festival, the Forum honored the artists who have contributed to and nurtured folk music. Famous singers Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Manzoorul Haq Abdul Ghaffar Kanhami and Shafi sopori are among the recipients of the award.
Meanwhile, those who have shown significant work in various cultural, social and educational fields locally were honoured. The included Late Master Ghulam Ahmed Khan (posthumously), Late Muhammad Maqbool Wani (posthumously) and Abdul Aziz Dar respectively.