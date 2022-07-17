Srinagar: The two-day folk music festival concludes today at Badran Magam in Budgam district of central Kashmir. The festival was organises by a revolutionary literary and cultural organisation Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir in collaboration with Sangeet Natak Academy New Delhi.

According to a press note, in this festival, many folk artists performed their art on the second day as well, which attracted a huge audience. Well-known poet Abdul Rasheed Shahbaz was present as the chief guest at today's event, while Syed Bashir Kausar, the president of the forum, presided over.Vice president of the forum and e poet Latif Niazi was in the presidium.