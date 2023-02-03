Food delivery start-up Tiffin Aaw celebrates 3rd anniversary

Srinagar, Feb 3: Tiffin Aaw, a Srinagar based food delivery start-up on Friday celebrated its 3rd anniversary at its Rajbagh office here.
In a statement, the founder and the owner of Tiffin Aaw, Rayees Ahmad Dar, called it a “proud moment.”
“It has been a roller coaster ride for us in all these years but the love and support of the locals kept us going and finally we have completed three years today,” Dar said.
Dar said that they wouldn’t compromise on the quality of the food being served to the customers.
“Tiffin Aaw is the peoples' start-up who have trusted us all these years. We will continue to serve them with the best every day,” he said.
The start-up was started by Dar and his wife Nida Rehman in February 2020 with an aim to serve Kashmir with hygienic and homemade food.
“We have been serving fresh and home-cooked food for the last three years without adding any preservatives,” Rehman said.
“When the people in the Valley were inclined towards junk food which took a heavy toll on their health, we kept an option available to have healthy food,” she added.
‘Tiffin Aaw’ came into limelight when COVID-19 broke out in the Valley. They won the hearts for serving the free meals among the local people, patients, doctors and others while following all the corona virus SOPs.
After starting the Tiffin Aaw, Dar was also known as the ‘Swiggy Boy’ of Kashmir.