Food fest showcases diverse cuisines at CUK

Ganderbal: The Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised a mega ‘Food and Cultural Festival-2022,” at varsity’s Green Campus.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Coordinator Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Himabindu M, faculty members, senior administrative functionaries, research scholars and students participated in the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah congratulated the department for organising the fest and said, “food is more than just a means of survival. It is one of the main important components of cultures across the world and these two cannot be separated.”
He said this festival will provide a deep insight into understanding the different food cultures across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Prof. Shah said the fest has given a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent and will also act as an event of social and cultural cohesion for students as well as faculty.
“This can also be just a beginning for those intending to go into the Food and Beverages industry,” he said.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar in his address, said events like these help students to get acquainted with different cultures and food habits.