Food Safety Deptt imposes penalty on traders in Kupwara town

Kupwara, Mar 11: The Food Safety Department today issued a compound of Rs 20,000 on 17 food business operators in main market Kupwara for insanitary conditions and violation of Food Safety Regulations-2011.
The action against the guilty was taken during a massive market checking at various locations across main town Kupwara by a team, led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety ICLC Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kupwara and concerned functionaries of the Food Safety department.
The team conducted rigorous market checking of various restaurants, fast food outlets, tea stalls and ethnic street food makers. On the occasion, the team warned the erring food business operators not to indulge in violations of food safety regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them in future.
The Assistant Commissioner stressed on sale of safe and quality food items and said the drive is being carried out to ensure all Food Safety Standards are practiced in letter and spirit.
Meanwhile, the authorities have also sought cooperation from the general masses and have asked for feedback regarding the supply of substandard consumable goods so that requisite and prompt action under rules can be taken to curb such trade practices.