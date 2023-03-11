Food Safety Deptt imposes penalty on traders in Kupwara town

The action against the guilty was taken during a massive market checking at various locations across main town Kupwara by a team, led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety ICLC Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kupwara and concerned functionaries of the Food Safety department.

The team conducted rigorous market checking of various restaurants, fast food outlets, tea stalls and ethnic street food makers. On the occasion, the team warned the erring food business operators not to indulge in violations of food safety regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them in future.