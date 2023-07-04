For many Kashmiris like me, Article 370 thing of past: IAS officer Shah Faesal

Srinagar, July 04: IAS officer Shah Faesal on Tuesday said that Article 370 was a thing of the past now and that there is no going back.

“(Article) 370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past. Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good. There is no going back. There is only marching forward,” said Faesal on Twitter.