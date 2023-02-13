For rash-driving and using mobile phones, MVD Kashmir suspends 35 driving licenses

This was revealed by the ARTOs in a review meeting today on the issue, convened by the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir.

The licences have been suspended for offenses like rash driving, using Mobile phones while driving, overspeeding and overloading etc.

Under the provisions of the Act, the offender is given an opportunity of hearing in case he/she feels that he/she has reasons enough to plead his case. In case of a first violation, the licence is suspended for three months. However, the department can suspend the licenses up to six months after hearing the offender.