Forecast of hot, humid weather as night temperature rises in J&K

Srinagar, June 20: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.2°C against 16.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.2°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.1°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the north Kashmir area.