Foreign Jaish militant killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight: police

Kulgam, Apr 23: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed a Pakistani militant in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.
"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress," IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The number of militants still trapped in the area was not immediately known.
The encounter is said to gave broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.