Foreign LeT militant, his local associate killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar May 8: Foreign LeT militant Haider and his local associate were killed in a gunfight in Cheyan Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: Both the trapped #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
Earlier, police said a Pakistani militant Haider and his local associate were trapped in the area.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of the militants there.