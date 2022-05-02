Foreign militants compelled to come out of hideouts as locals' number coming down significantly: GoC 15 Corps

Pandey said that the recovery of valid Aadhaar cards from two slain foreigner militants in Srinagar recently was indeed was a challenge. “If a person (foreign militant) comes out during a live encounter having a valid Aadhaar card, it is difficult to challenge him. Gradually, we will overcome this challenge,” Pandey said.

About infiltration, the GoC Pandey said that this year so far, only one infiltration attempt was made which was foiled by the troops. “Though some mild attempts were made but no major infiltration was reported from across along the LoC this year,” he said while crediting the "robust counter-infiltration grid put in place by the army on the LoC".