Foreign terrorist killed in Shopian, 4 arrested: Police

Srinagar, Nov 11: Police along with the Army killed a foreign terrorist linked with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in Kapren area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police and paramilitary forces also arrested four terrorist associates in the Tral area of Awantipora.
“Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the Kapren area of Shopian, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police and 34 RR of the Army. All teachers and students were evacuated from the Madarsa. During the search operation, when the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at them which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Later, 178 Bn of CRPF also joined the gunfight,” Police said.
It said that in the ensuing gunfight, a foreign terrorist identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees linked with JeM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the gunfight.
Police said that as per their records, he was a categorised terrorist and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, paramilitary forces, and civilians.
Police said that the killed terrorist was active in the Kulgam-Shopian area and was trying to revive JeM by recruiting and motivating youth to join terror folds besides planning to execute terror attacks.
It said that incriminating material, arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and four magazines were recovered from the gunfight site.
Police said that all the recovered material was taken into case records for further investigation.
Meanwhile, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint team of Police and security forces for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage and termed the operation as a big success as a possible threat of suicide bombing and other terrorist attacks were thwarted by his elimination.
Meanwhile, Police along with paramilitary forces arrested four terrorist associates linked with Lashkar-e-Toiiba (LeT) and recovered explosives and incriminating material from their possession.
Police identified them as Karamatullah Reshi, son of Mehrajuddin Reshi, and Suhail Bashir Ganai, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai, both residents of Chewauller Tral, Adil Ghani Lone, son of Abdul Ghani Lone of Karamulla, Tral and Irshad Ahmad Kumar, son of Manzoor Ahmad Kumar of Tral-e-Payeen.
Incriminating materials including explosive substances have been recovered from their possession.
Police said that during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT commander Babar alias Samama of PoK and were hatching a conspiracy to plant an IED in Tral to cause damage to Police and paramilitary forces.
It said that the arrested terrorist associates were also involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition and other logistic support to the active LeT terrorists.
Police said that a case under FIR No 164/2022 had been registered at Police Station Tral.