Foreign terrorist killed in Shopian, 4 arrested: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police and paramilitary forces also arrested four terrorist associates in the Tral area of Awantipora.

“Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the Kapren area of Shopian, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police and 34 RR of the Army. All teachers and students were evacuated from the Madarsa. During the search operation, when the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at them which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Later, 178 Bn of CRPF also joined the gunfight,” Police said.