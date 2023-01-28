Foreign tourist rescued from skiing slopes in Gulmarg

Police officials said a foreign tourist, who arrived in the morning at Gulmarg and went skiing on return lost his track and got stuck in KharNallah forests Drung.

Acting upon this, two rescue teams of police from Police Station Gulmarg and Tourism Department were formed, who followed two tracks around the forest area and finally reached at the location of the foreign skier where he was stuck and was rescued from the forest area of Drung and brought back to Gulmarg safely.