Foreigner among 2 LeT terrorists killed, 5 cops injured in Srinagar encounter: IGP

Srinagar: Two Lashker-e-Toiba terrorists were killed and five policeman sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar last night, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.
He termed the killing of two terrorists as big success as threat to forthcoming Amarnath yatra was averted.
"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury," tweeted the Kashmir zone police last night.
"This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement. It is big success," added the tweet.
“#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani#terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.
Police said that the terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab).Goujri, police said was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.
“Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the movement of terrorists in Bemina area of Srinagar, who had earlier escaped from an encounter in Sopore and were being tracked continuously, Srinagar Police established a special naka in Bemina near JVC Bemina,” police said. “During naka checking two suspects while approaching the naka were challenged by the Naka party, to which these suspects’ (terrorists) started indiscriminate firing upon the naka party. The fire was however effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter.”
In the initial exchange of fire, police said five police personnel received minor injuries who were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of their injuries.
“In the ensuing brief encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “As per the incriminating materials including documents recovered from the possession of both the killed terrorists. They have been identified as Abdullah Goujri resident of Faisalabad Pakistan and Adil Hussain Mir@ Sufian @ Musab resident of Anantnag, both linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the killed terrorist Adil Hussain Mir had crossed over to Pakistan in year 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah. While interacting with media, IGP Kashmir said that Pakistan based terror handlers had sent two Pakistani LeT terrorists alongwith Adil Hussain, a resident of Pahalgam area with the directions to carry out attacks on Amarnath Yatra. However, all the three terrorists have been killed now in two separate encounters i.e; one at Sopore and in brief encounter at Bemina, Srinagar.
IGP Kashmir, Police said: “ Appreciated the role of police for tracking & neutralising the terrorists who had recently escaped in Sopore encounter. He further said it is a big success for us as they were planning to attack Amarnath Yatra however the prompt & timely action by the police led to the elimination of both the terrorists and thereby averting the possible major threat.”