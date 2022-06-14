Foreigner among 2 LeT terrorists killed, 5 cops injured in Srinagar encounter: IGP

"This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement. It is big success," added the tweet.

“#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani#terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.

Police said that the terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab).Goujri, police said was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.

“Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the movement of terrorists in Bemina area of Srinagar, who had earlier escaped from an encounter in Sopore and were being tracked continuously, Srinagar Police established a special naka in Bemina near JVC Bemina,” police said. “During naka checking two suspects while approaching the naka were challenged by the Naka party, to which these suspects’ (terrorists) started indiscriminate firing upon the naka party. The fire was however effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter.”