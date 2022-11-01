Foreigner among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter: police

Srinagar, Nov 1: Three terrorists, including a foreigner, were killed in a gunfight with the police and security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.
A police official said that three terrorists were killed in the gunfight that broke out today evening. He said that the identity of the slain was being ascertained.
“As per our source, 1 is FT & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting ADGP Kashmir.
