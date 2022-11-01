Foreigner among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter: police

A police official said that three terrorists were killed in the gunfight that broke out today evening. He said that the identity of the slain was being ascertained.

“As per our source, 1 is FT & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting ADGP Kashmir.