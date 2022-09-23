Forest Department organises training programme

Srinagar, Sep 23: J&K Forest Department today organised a one-day training programme on e-Green Watch Technologies for the officials of Srinagar Forest Circle at Forest Complex, Sheikhbagh, here.
Around 25 officials were trained in the use of GPS, sampling technologies, and KMZ file uploading on the National Green Portal.
Addressing the participants in the concluding session of the training programme, Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle Zubair Ahmad Shah said that in this era of technology, it is essential that forest officials and frontline forest personnel are trained in latest technologies like use of GPS, remote sensing, e-green watch etc. to facilitate information sharing for better protection and management of forests.
The resource person Saleem Ajaz Mughal demonstrated the features of e-Green Watch system including site identification, site selection using various parameters, plantation project preparation, work estimates, plantation work progress, financial and physical inspection, internal and external evaluations of forestry works and plantation journal etc.
