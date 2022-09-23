Forest Department organises training programme

Around 25 officials were trained in the use of GPS, sampling technologies, and KMZ file uploading on the National Green Portal.

Addressing the participants in the concluding session of the training programme, Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle Zubair Ahmad Shah said that in this era of technology, it is essential that forest officials and frontline forest personnel are trained in latest technologies like use of GPS, remote sensing, e-green watch etc. to facilitate information sharing for better protection and management of forests.