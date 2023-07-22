Forest Deptt labourers in Bandipora demand regular wages

They are demanding regular wages and fair treatment from the department. The labourers have pitched a tent outside the divisional forest officer's (DFO) office gate at Chitrernaar and are protesting day and night.

The labourers claim that they have been working for the department for at least 15 years, but they only receive salaries for three to four months a year. They also allege that the department pays them for less than 30 days a month and often delays their payments.