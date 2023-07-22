Forest Deptt labourers in Bandipora demand regular wages

Bandipora, July 22: Dozens of casual labourers of the forest department in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have been on a hunger strike for last five days.
They are demanding regular wages and fair treatment from the department. The labourers have pitched a tent outside the divisional forest officer's (DFO) office gate at Chitrernaar and are protesting day and night.
The labourers claim that they have been working for the department for at least 15 years, but they only receive salaries for three to four months a year. They also allege that the department pays them for less than 30 days a month and often delays their payments.
The protesters accuse the division of "bungling" the funds and "threatening" them with disengagement if they continue to raise their voice. They appealed to the lieutenant governor's administration to look into the matter and investigate their case.
"The officials here in the division tell us that the salary of just 11 labourers is released which they divide among 45 of us," Naseer Ahmad, the president of the protesting labourers association, said. He questioned the department's policy and asked them to come clean on the matter as "we have been appointed by them
Iqbal Ahmad another protector said, "We do all the basic and essential works for the department, from making plant nurseries to putting out forest fires. We have to buy ration at higher rates as we are not considered below poverty line. Our situation has affected our mental well-being as well," he said.
Manzoor Ahmad, who is also on the strike, said that they are not going to be intimidated by the threats and seek justice from the higher authorities. He said that they will continue their strike till their demands are met.