Forest deptt to establish ‘Chinar Gah’

Srinagar, Mar 15 : On the eve of Chinar Day celebrated every year on 15th of March, the Forest Department has undertaken the establishment of a Chinar Gah over an area of 100 Kanals in Biodiversity Park Harran Ganderbal.
130 Chinars were planted in association with stakeholders viz. School children, paramilitary forces, councilors, NGOs and officers of various Departments to commemorate the completion of 130 years of existence of J&K Forest Department.
Besides, in order to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 species of medicinal plants are being raised in the Herbal Garden.