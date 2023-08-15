Forest Depttorganises I-Day events across J&K

The department has been organising the events involving PRIs, NGOs, Volunteers of NSS, ParyavarnMitras, school children and common people to drive home the message of forest protection and environmental conservation. The field functionaries of the department have been organising events in connection with the celebration of ‘MeriMaatiMeraDesh’ under which plantation of 75 plants is being taken up in each Gram Panchayat, as well as near water bodies and other iconic places as part of nationwide celebration of this program.

As per communiqué of the department, during current year 175 lakh plants shall be planted under different themes across 20 districts of J&K to generate livelihood avenues for local people, ensure sustained supply of quality forest based raw material to industries, meet other daily needs and ensure ecological security to the people of J&K.