Forest Depttorganises I-Day events across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 15: To mark the celebrations of 77th Independence Day Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department organised various events at all the district and sub district levels.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the main function was held at Forest Complex Sheikh Bagh here where the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RoshanJaggi hoisted the National flag and addressed the participants.
Similar events were organised in different Forest divisions of both Jammu and Kashmir regions to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.
The department has been organising the events involving PRIs, NGOs, Volunteers of NSS, ParyavarnMitras, school children and common people to drive home the message of forest protection and environmental conservation. The field functionaries of the department have been organising events in connection with the celebration of ‘MeriMaatiMeraDesh’ under which plantation of 75 plants is being taken up in each Gram Panchayat, as well as near water bodies and other iconic places as part of nationwide celebration of this program.
As per communiqué of the department, during current year 175 lakh plants shall be planted under different themes across 20 districts of J&K to generate livelihood avenues for local people, ensure sustained supply of quality forest based raw material to industries, meet other daily needs and ensure ecological security to the people of J&K.
The Department has taken up the work of establishment of Nagarvans and Nagar vatikas in ULBs and other urban centres to provide a clean and pollution free environment to the residents. The department has also opened up various trek routes and forest huts for nature lovers and trekkers to create awareness and appreciation amongst the people about the need to conserve the environment and maintain integrity of forest ecosystems to sustain life on earth.
Among others the PCCF and CEO CAMPA AsafMahmood; Additional PCCF, Kashmir T. Rabi Kumar, and other senior officers along with a large number of field functionaries attended the function.