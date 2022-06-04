FOREST FIRE | BGSB University staffers, students in hostels spend sleepless night

Rajouri: The students living in hostels of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and staff members living in residential complex of University spent a sleepless night due to a massive fire blaze that engulfed hundreds kanals of forest area around the campus.
As per official, forest fire started from Kotedhara side on Friday afternoon and spread in forest towards BGSB University.
"Entire forest area starting from Kotedhara village to BGSB University campus spread over hundreds of kanals got engulfed under fire," said officials.
They added that at some locations, fire reached too close to university campus especially in boys hostel side spreading panic.
"We spent a sleepless night in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and everyone in the hostel was worried over the situation." the students of BGSB University boys hostel said.
They informed that although fire caused no damage to any building of University but it was hardly a few hundred meters away from hostel area.
"We too were worried and entire University administration was on toes as there was smoke everywhere and flames were seemingly touching sky," said faculty members of University living in residential facility.
The Fire and Emergency Services of Jammu and Kashmir Government informed that fire fighting operation lasted for over twelve hours and Operation continued throughout the night.
" We dealt with very tough situation last night. Hundreds of kanals of forest area was under fire and flames were rapidly spreading," Rajouri Fire Station Incharge Maqbool Hussain said.
He added that fire was very close to the campus of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and everyone was in a state of panic but fortunately the five fighting operation got completed without any loss of human life but there is massive damage to the forest belt.