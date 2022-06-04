FOREST FIRE | BGSB University staffers, students in hostels spend sleepless night

Rajouri: The students living in hostels of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and staff members living in residential complex of University spent a sleepless night due to a massive fire blaze that engulfed hundreds kanals of forest area around the campus.

As per official, forest fire started from Kotedhara side on Friday afternoon and spread in forest towards BGSB University.

"Entire forest area starting from Kotedhara village to BGSB University campus spread over hundreds of kanals got engulfed under fire," said officials.