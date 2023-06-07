Forest Training College Bandipora organises ecological protection event

Besides students of GMS Onagam, the students from Army Goodwill School and RP School also participated in the event. Zainab Gani of class 8th of GMS Onagam bagged the first prize in speech category followed by RP School and Army Goodwill School.

Chief Guest Javaid Jawad, a noted social activist and best teacher awardee in his address, spoke about the disastrous consequences of the environmental degradation. He advised the students to come forward to save their surroundings from the ever-increasing soil, air and noise pollutants. Manzoor Ahmad and Mukhtar Ahmad instructors of the Forest Training College and Tajamul Ahmad, curator in the college also spoke on the occasion.They talked about the various factors responsible for the pollution of the environment and damage to the overall ecology.