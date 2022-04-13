Form parliamentary panel to look into religious intolerance: APSCC

Srinagar, Apr 13: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has urged the Government of India to form a Parliamentary Standing Committee that would look into the religious intolerance in the country and suggest action against the elements who are found involved in such acts.
In a statement issued on the occasion of Baisakhi, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina expressed concern over the attacks on various religious institutions in the country. Raina said that religious places like Gurdwaras, Mandirs, Masjids and Churches should be kept aloof from the politics and people should be allowed to practice their own religion without any fear.
"Since the acts of religious intolerance have increased in the recent past, time has come that parliament should come into the picture. A parliamentary standing committee should be formed so that stern action is taken against the rogue elements and people carry on with their religious obligation without any fear," said Raina.
The APSCC Chairman also asked the Supreme Court to take note of such things and ensure that Right to Freedom of Religion is implemented in letter and spirit. He conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi and prayed for the peace as well as prosperity of the entire country.