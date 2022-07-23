Former bureaucrat Jahangir Mir passes away, demise widely condoled

Srinagar, July 23: Former Director General Youth Services and Sports and former Director Rural Development Mir Jahangir passed away on Saturday at his Humhama residence after a brief illness.
His death has been widely mourned by bureaucrats, his friends in J&K civil administration, political leaders, trade unionists and civil society groups.
During his three decade long service in civil administration, Mir held several key positions including Director General Youth Services and Sports, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam and Director Rural Development Kashmir.
He was respected by his colleagues in J&K civil administration throughout his service career for his people's friendly gestures.
Mir was a resident of Gulgam area of Kupwara but had shifted to Friends Enclave Humhama many years ago. He attained superannuation from services in 2016.
The family members said the Fateha Khwani will be held on July 25 at 10 am at their residence Friends Enclave Graveyard Airport Road Humhama Heights Srinagar.
"The condolences will be observed for three days only. No Rasme Chahrum will be observed," the family member said.
Meanwhile, several political leaders and prominent people from other walks of life have condoled the death of Jahangir Mir. They include Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone, G A Mir, Hakim Yaseen, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, and M S Pandit.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Ex DG Youth Services and Sports and ex-DC Kulgam Jahangir Mir. They prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest stations of the Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.
Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, Choudary Muhammad Ramzan, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Salman Ali Sagar, Farooq Shah, Nazir Malik participated in the Namaz-e-Jinazah of the deceased at Friends Enclave, Humhama.
MP Hasnain Masoodi in his condolence message offered glowing tributes to Jahangir Mir. He recollected his honest work as a bureaucrat and said his passing away has created a big void. Masoodi prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to bereaved.
J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone condoled the demise of Jahangir Mir and expressed heartfelt sympathies with his family.
Sajad remembered Jahangir Mir as an excellent human being and a vibrant officer.
"Shocking news of the demise of Jahangir Mir, ex DG Sports. An excellent human being, vibrant officer. May Allah grant him Jannat. My condolences to the bereaved family", he said in his condolence message
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen while condoling demise of Mir Jahangir ,has termed it a great loss to the society. He said the late Mir Jahangir was an able administrator with qualities of head and heart. "He was a noble soul and efficient officer who by dint of his ability and public outreach ,proved his worth,” Hakeem Yasin said.
PDF Chairman has expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir also expressed grief over the passing away of Former DG Youth Services and Sports Mir Jahangir, terming him a fine human being and able administrator. Mir expressed condolences for the family of Mir Jahangir and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, top retired and serving bureaucrats including former Chairman J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) M S Pandit, former Advisor to Governor and former Financial Commission Industries and Commerce, former Commissioner Secretary School Education G A Peer condoled his demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
Former IAS and Former Advisor to the J&K Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also expressed his condolences over the demise of Jahangir Mir.
In his message, he prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
Former Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Zaffar Iqbal Manhas condoled the demise and said the demise of Mir Jahangir was a shocking news.
"We were well known to each for the last two and half decades–from the days he was posted with the then Home Minister late Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. May the noble soul rest in eternal peace," he said.